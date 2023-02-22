Mishustin assured of the implementation of the order to ensure a real increase in wages

The order of Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure real growth in wages will be fulfilled, the minimum wage (minimum wage) will be indexed by an additional 10%. This was announced on Wednesday, February 22, by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a government meeting.

He pointed out that the situation on the labor market has stabilized, unemployment has decreased.

“And, in order to ensure a noticeable increase in real wages in the country, on behalf of the President, the minimum wage will be indexed in addition to the one already planned from January 1, 2024 by another 10%,” the Prime Minister said.

The President of Russia announced the indexation of the minimum wage by 18.5% from January 1, 2024, during his address to the Federal Assembly. Thus, the minimum wage will increase to 19,242 rubles. The Russian leader stressed that the government and the subjects of the country have been given the objective task of ensuring a noticeable and tangible increase in real wages in the country.

On February 22, State Duma deputy Sergei Kolunov, commenting on Putin’s proposal to Izvestia, said that the minimum wage is an important component of the economic process and social regulation, any increase in this indicator has a powerful multiplier effect.

In January, Putin set the goal of achieving in 2023 an increase in real wages, a reduction in poverty, and an increase in the birth rate and life expectancy.

At the end of last year, the Russian leader signed a federal law that sets a minimum wage of 16,242 rubles for 2023. The initiative was said to boost the salaries of about 3.5 million public sector workers.