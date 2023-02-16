Missile fragments found in northern Moldova

Moldovan border guards found fragments of a fallen rocket in the north of the republic. This was reported on February 16 by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country in Telegram channel.

Rocket fragments were found near Briceni.

The area where the wreckage was found was cordoned off. A state of emergency has also been declared. “Gazeta.Ru”.

It is noted that this is the fourth case of the fall of a rocket or its fragments on the territory of Moldova during the special operation in Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova, Anna Revenko, reported on February 1 that all the rockets, the fragments of which had previously fallen on the territory of the country, were fired from the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system.

Ukrainian missiles also fell in Poland. Last November, two people were killed in such an incident.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

