Missing plane MH370 had to joke heavily, two countries angry with American comedian

Malaysian authorities have criticized the Singapore-born stand-up comedian. In fact, the comedian made fun of Malaysia during a program in America and presented an objectionable joke about the missing Malaysia Airlines plane in 2014. A comedian named Joslyn Chia posted a video of her performance in the program on social media, on which Malaysia has lodged a strong objection. Although the Singapore authorities have immediately apologized.

In the program, Chia made objectionable comments against Malaysia, saying that after being separated from Singapore in 1965, this country has lagged far behind his country. Chia also said that Malaysian planes are not airworthy, to which the audience was stunned. Chia further said, “Why? Isn’t the missing Malaysian plane funny? Some funny things just don’t get off the ground.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 went missing on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The plane is believed to have crashed in the remote South Indian Pacific region. Malaysian Foreign Minister Jambri Abdul Kadir said Chia’s presentation showed a “lack of sensitivity and empathy” towards the Malaysian people and the families of the victims. The video also showed behavior contrary to the values ​​of those Asian countries, he said in a statement. Displayed politely, who is known for his manners and ethics.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan apologized on Twitter on Thursday for Chia’s presentation. He said he was taken aback by Chia’s “objectionable comments” and that his views do not represent the views of Singaporeans. Balakrishnan said, “We greatly value our relationships with families and friends in Malaysia. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to the people of Malaysia.

At the same time, Singapore officials said that Chia is no longer a citizen of Singapore. According to the news published in ‘Singapore Strait Times’, Chia now has US citizenship. It has been said in the news that amidst the controversy over Chia’s presentation, its video has been removed from some of his social media sites. However, it is still available on some websites.