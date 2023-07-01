Mission 2024: Congress will go door-to-door and talk to the people, in-charge Babaria will give message of Rahul Gandhi

Mission 2024: Lok Sabha elections are going to be held next year. Political parties have already started gearing up. In this episode, Congress has also started its preparations. The party has said that before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi Congress will go door-to-door and talk to the people. Apart from this, the Congress party will activate its grassroots workers in the national capital.

passed two resolutionsDeepak Babaria, the newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi Congress, had called a meeting regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. In the meeting of party workers, leaders and office bearers, it was decided that the party will work at the grassroots level to win the elections. Will go door-to-door and meet people. Babaria also passed two political and organizational resolutions in the meeting.

Congress will take Rahul’s message of love to the people- BabariyaAddressing the party workers in the meeting, in-charge Babaria said that the Congress will take Rahul Gandhi’s message of love to the people. He said that the politics of hatred is spread all over the country. He also said that his fight against the politics of hate is echoing across the country. We will focus on door-to-door interactions with the people and further activate grassroots workers in the national capital.

Who is BabariyaLet us tell you, Gujarat’s Congress leader Babaria has formally taken charge of the in-charge of Delhi Congress today i.e. on Saturday. Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Babaria said that AAP got 13 per cent votes in the Gujarat assembly elections, but Kejriwal has not visited the state even once in the last six months. He alleged that AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party are two sides of the same coin.