Mission 2024: Every opposition party ready to make sacrifices, strategy made to defeat BJP on the initiative of Nitish Kumar

A big meeting of non-BJP parties was held in Patna on Friday. Top leaders of 15 opposition parties had reached the CM residence in Patna to participate in this meeting. All the leaders announced in one voice to unite and fight against the BJP. This meeting was organized on the initiative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After this meeting, CM Nitish Kumar told in a joint press conference that how the opposition parties would prepare for defeating the BJP.

Opposition parties meeting in Patna

On Friday, a meeting was held at Chief Minister’s residence located at Ane Marg in Patna. Leaders of opposition parties started reaching Patna from Thursday itself. The meeting went on for about three and a half hours on Friday in the good conversation of the CM residence. In which top leaders and party presidents of 15 parties participated. In this meeting, everyone put forth their opinion regarding defeating the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and keeping it away from the power at the Centre. After the meeting, other leaders including CM Nitish Kumar put forward their views regarding the meeting and further strategy through a joint press conference.

What was the opinion of all the parties? Nitish Kumar told..

CM Nitish Kumar while addressing the media said that all the parties have formed the opinion that the party which is in power now is not working in the interest of the country. The whole history is ready to be changed. Efforts are being made to forget the freedom struggle. Everyone has unanimously decided that if any challenge comes, they will face it together. After a few days, there will be another meeting in which further plans will be agreed upon.

Even after the meeting of opposition parties, Mehbooba Mufti stayed in Patna, went to Patna Sahib Gurdwara and offered obeisances.

Why there is a need to stop the division of votes?

Let us inform that many other leaders including Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav have accepted that BJP benefits from the scattering of votes. In one Lok Sabha seat, candidates of many opposition parties are fielded against the BJP, which benefits the BJP. Nitish Kumar is engaged with the leaders of the opposition parties in making complete preparations to stop this scattering of votes. RJD supremo Lalu Yadav also talked about these votes in his address.

Opinion of other leaders including Lalu Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav said during the press conference that we have to fight unitedly. The vote is ours and BJP is winning the election due to its division. The Congress also talked about fighting unitedly and ousting the BJP from power. Most of the leaders including Sharad Pawar, Mamta Banerjee have openly said this.

Know what is the equation of votes.

Let us inform that the 15 parties that gathered in this meeting, their governments are in 11 states. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 142 MPs from these parties had won. That is, about 26 percent of the Lok Sabha members are from these parties. In the last Lok Sabha elections only Congress got about 12 crore votes. If the votes of all the parties are united then a strong position is formed. BJP won 303 seats by securing around 23 crore votes.

