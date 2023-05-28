Mission-2024: Grand meeting of opposition parties will be held in Patna on June 12, common election strategy will be made

Patna. For Mission-2024, the opposition will show its unity from Patna. For a long time the wait was going on that when and where the meeting of the opposition parties would be held. Now the situation has become clear regarding this. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself has announced this on Sunday. In a meeting held at the JDU office, he said that the place and date for the meeting of the opposition parties has been fixed. It is being said that this meeting is to be held in Patna on June 12. Nitish Kumar has also invited many political parties of the country to the meeting.

Everyone agreed on Mamta’s proposal

It was proposed by the Chief Minister of West Bengal to convene a joint meeting of all opposition parties in Patna. If sources are to be believed, all the opposition parties have accepted this proposal of Mamta Banerjee. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on US tour next month, in such a situation Congress had proposed that this meeting should be held after his return. In such a situation, this grand meeting of opposition parties will be held in Patna on 12th June. Regarding this, preparation has also started to eat inside.

Further strategy will be decided in the general meeting

In this meeting going to be held in Patna on June 12, an attempt will be made to show that the opposition is united. The opposition in the whole country will show its solidarity against the BJP in the same way. Along with this, this formula will also be discussed in the meeting that how the opposition party should distribute the seats. However, it is not certain whether this unity is to replicate the UPA in a new form or it will be a new alliance. But if the opposition meeting is held in Patna on June 12, then it will be the first success of Nitish Kumar’s initiative in which he wants to bring all the parties together to attack the Modi government at the Centre.

How many teams will be involved is not decided yet

If media sources are to be believed, it is not yet decided that which political parties have given consent to attend this general meeting, but it is believed that about two dozen parties can participate in this general meeting. Nitish Kumar has in the past days Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Left parties D. Raja and Sitaram Yechury, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar along with Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers met Stalin.