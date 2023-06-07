Mission 2024: If Congress wants to do good, then a leader with mass base will have to be brought forward in the state organization: Rameshwar Oraon

Ranchi, Anand Mohan: Jharkhand’s Finance Minister Dr. Rameshwar Oraon has given serious suggestions regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He said that the role of Jharkhand will be important in this election. UPA has a hold here. UPA’s government. There is a need to work with a new strategy here. There is a need to pay attention to the anti-incumbency factor in elections. If Congress has to do well in Jharkhand, then the party will have to bring forward a leader with mass base. Whose appeal has merit. The public should trust the speech given by him during the elections. People should feel that he will fulfill whatever he is promising. Mr. Oraon said these things in a conversation with Prabhat Khabar on Monday.

The leader who brings votes should be brought forward in the organization

He said that the way Sonia Gandhi’s appeal is taken seriously by the common people at the Centre. Shibu Soren i.e. Guruji’s appeal has merit. In Jharkhand, the organization should bring forward such a leader who has votes. Votes are needed to win the election. The leader who can connect people with our audiology needs to be brought to the fore.

need to work on the ground

Minister Mr. Oraon said that the work of the government will have to be taken to the grass root level. Said that Yogi Adityanath publicized the scheme of distribution of free ration in UP. Branding of government schemes. On the other hand, in Jharkhand, the organization has not been able to propagate the government’s scheme as much as it should have. Workers should be engaged in this. Many good works have been done in this government. We are giving dhoti-sari, lungi to 64 lakh families. Free food grains are being distributed. Similarly, other departments of the government are also working. It is the job of the organization to propagate it and make it reach the people. Now the program comes in the gathering. The meeting takes place. This will not work, there is a need to work on the ground.

Jharkhand: Proposal for constitution of Finance Commission is being prepared, will be sent to CM Hemant Soren

Board-Corporation should have been divided earlier

Minister Rameshwar Oraon said that when the government is formed, the hope of the worker-leader arises. The board-corporation division should have happened earlier. The workers should get a chance in this. Now the party has given space to the workers. Similarly seasoned leaders should get a chance. Those who have got a chance in the board-corporation have worked for the party for a long time.

Discussed many issues after meeting the national president and in-charge

He said that he has talked to National President Mallikarjun Kharge and in-charge Avinash Pandey on many issues regarding the upcoming elections. In the coming times, there has been talk about the party’s strategy and organization. The conversation cannot be made public. This is an internal matter of the party.