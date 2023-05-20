Mission 2024: Jitan Ram Manjhi wants these 5 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, know what Santosh Suman said on the agreement..

Bihar Politics: Political parties have stepped up their preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. This time the alliance will be face to face on the changed political equation of the state on 40 seats of Bihar. There will be a direct fight between the NDA and the Grand Alliance. Last time JDU and BJP came together against the Grand Alliance, but this time JDU is a part of the Grand Alliance. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party, we are also with the Grand Alliance. Suspicion often persists about Jitan Ram Manjhi as to which camp he will be with. Meanwhile, a concrete claim has now started from the side of the party that the Hindustan Awam Morcha will stake its claim on five selected seats in the Lok Sabha.

Preparation in mason’s meeting..

Former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi is the patron of our party. Recently, a two-day meeting of our party was held in Rajgir. In which a total of nine resolutions were passed. The party has not decided with which alliance it will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. But in this meeting of the party, Santosh Suman, son of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Minister of Bihar Government, was authorized that he would decide on this. Please inform that Santosh Suman is also the National President of the Hum Party.

Will stake claim on 5 seats in Bihar

We party has decided that it will present its claim on 5 seats in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will demand these seats from the Grand Alliance. We are a party preparing to field our candidates on these five seats. We the party will push to get Jamui, Purnia, Gaya, Sheohar and Jehanabad or Aurangabad (either one) seats. In an interview, Santosh Suman, the national president of our party, has said that if we do not get 5 seats, then we need at least 4 seats at any cost.

Know what is the preparation..

Let us inform that even in the meeting of the National Council held in Rajgir, Jatin Ram Manjhi had talked about the enthusiasm of the party officials and workers and also talked about the announcement of all the district heads on 25th May. Before this, the in-charge of all the districts will be appointed. At the same time, he insisted on strengthening the organization from the village to the booth and said that if the organization becomes strong, we will be able to form the government on our own.

