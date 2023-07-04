Mission 2024: JMM workers will take the works of Hemant government to the masses, Dumri by-election strategy also made

Ranchi, Rajlakshmi. The meeting of the Central Working Committee of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was held at Sohrai Bhavan in Ranchi on Tuesday. Shibu Soren presided over this meeting. After the meeting, senior party leader Vinod Kumar Pandey addressed the press and gave a briefing and shared important information related to the meeting. During this, he said that there is a coalition government in the state and JMM is in the role of elder brother. In such a situation, we will discharge our responsibility and sit together and decide everything for the upcoming elections.

Instructions to prepare for Dumri by-election

Along with this, he told that during this meeting many issues were discussed, in which the upcoming by-election in Dumri assembly was also discussed in depth and a strategy has been made. He told that keeping in mind the Dumri by-election, several instructions have been given by party president Shibu Soren. Along with this, Bokaro district has been instructed to form a committee at the booth level within a month. Party leaders and workers have been instructed to immediately travel to the area and start preparing for the Dumri by-election.

Discussion on the promotion of government schemes

Along with this, in order to strengthen the organization, there has also been a discussion on ensuring the responsibilities of the office bearers from the booth level to the central level. Along with this, the review of the party’s membership drive and future plans were also discussed. Be aware that this time the target of the membership drive has been kept at 50 lakhs. Giving information, Vinod Pandey said that the promotion of programs and schemes being carried out by the government was also discussed so that it could reach every household. Could

Party committee will be announced soon

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vidhansabha elections, Dumri by-election, how to increase the strength of the party and how to reach out to the people, this was also discussed in the meeting. In the meeting, party central president Shibu Soren instructed all the district presidents to make the organization strong at every booth, every panchayat and every district. Along with this, party leader Vinod Pandey told that within 15 days the committee of the party will be announced. Let us inform that last time Shibu Soren was elected as the president and Hemant Soren as the working president.