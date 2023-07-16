Mission 2024: The family of NDA is growing! The hold will be strong in the south as well, these parties will attend the meeting of NDA constituents

NDA Meeting:Lok Sabha elections are going to be held next year i.e. in 2024. To defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the entire opposition is trying to come on a single platform. In order to defeat the opposition in the game of checkmate, the NDA alliance is also engaged in the exercise of increasing its strength. In this episode, the NDA meeting is to be held on July 18 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amravati Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also participating in this meeting. He has received an invitation to participate in this meeting to be held in Delhi. This information has been given by his party.

SBHP will contest elections with NDAIn this episode, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has talked about his decision to join the NDA alliance. He said that we met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various things and have decided to contest the 2024 elections together. He said that I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along. On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that he welcomes him to the NDA family.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family, tweets Union Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/SQnvsZHrCJ

— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023



Many more parties are participating in the NDA meetingIn the important meeting of NDA to be held on July 18, apart from Pawan Kalyan, many other leaders have also been invited. In this episode, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and many new allies and some former allies have been invited. Significantly, in response to the opposition unity, the BJP is also increasing its clan. It is reported quoting sources that before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, letters have also been written by the BJP to many leaders of different parties.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai met Chirag Paswan Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan and leaders of several other old and new allies have been invited by the BJP to attend the meeting on July 18. It is expected that all these parties will participate in the NDA meeting. And their leaders can join. Let us tell you that on Friday, Union Minister Nityanand Rai met Chirag Paswan for the second time. Not only this, BJP national president JP Nadda has also shared the letter written to Chirag Paswan. In his letter, he has invited Chirag Paswan to participate. He described this party as a major partner in the efforts being made by the Prime Minister Modi-led government for the development and welfare of the poor.

These leaders also got invitationIn the NDA meeting, apart from Pawan Kalyan and Chirag Paswan, former Chief Minister of Bihar and Hindustani Awam Morcha (WE) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has also been invited to attend the meeting. In this episode, Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman has said that he will attend the meeting to be held on July 18. Several new allies are likely to participate in the NDA meeting, including the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Ajit Pawar-led camp of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), various smaller parties from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and regional parties from northeastern states. Are included.

PM Modi will also attend the meetingThe NDA meeting is being held on 18 July. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can also be present in the meeting. This meeting is being seen as BJP’s show of strength for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Significantly, this is the first time in the second term of the Modi government that the NDA is meeting on such a large scale after several old and prominent allies, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Janata Dal, parted ways with the BJP over various issues. is happening. At the same time, no clear information has been received about the leaders of how many parties are participating in the NDA meeting. However, according to the information received from the sources, more than 14 parties can participate in the meeting.

Opposition parties meetingThe next meeting of the opposition parties engaged in the exercise of forming a grand alliance before the Lok Sabha elections-2024 is going to be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. To further strengthen its clan, the Congress has invited some more small parties. The Congress has also invited UP’s Apna Dal (and a regional party from Tamil Nadu) for the meeting in Bengaluru. Earlier the meeting of opposition unity was to be held in Shimla but the venue has been changed due to bad weather. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has organized a dinner for opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and a meeting will be held on July 18.

Opposition parties had a meeting in PatnaIt is noteworthy that earlier on June 23, a meeting between the opposition parties was held in Patna, hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, in which 15 opposition parties participated. Significantly, the opposition is getting mobilized against NDA and PM Modi. The purpose of the meeting held in Patna was also that more and more parties could be brought on the platform of opposition unity. The meeting held in Patna is being considered as the biggest mobilization of the opposition against the government. The meeting held in Patna was attended by Bihar’s CA Nitish Kumar, besides RJD Chief Lalu Yadav, besides Mallikarjun Kharge, Hemant Soren, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamta Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Uddhav Thackeray and many other leaders. Courtesy of Language Input