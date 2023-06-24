Mission Admission: Students will be able to shift to another university on better option, know what is the whole process

After taking admission in any university, if a better option is available in any other university, then the students will be able to shift easily. If the admission is canceled by 30 September, the full fee will be refunded. On the other hand, one thousand rupees will be deducted for canceling the admission till October 31. Earlier, on shifting from one university to another, students had to face a lot of difficulty in getting refund of fees or obtaining documents. In view of this, UGC has prepared a fee refund policy.

On behalf of UGC, all universities and colleges have been asked to strictly follow the rules of fee refund, for this a permanent policy is being brought. Its circular will be issued soon. Many students first take admission in a university, later when the name of another place comes up as a better option, they shift. On going to another place, the students face difficulty in getting the fees back. It has been said by the UGC that the commission is with the students at every step. If the student takes admission in another place, then he should not have any problem regarding refund of fees or documents.

Thousands of students will get relief

Thousands of students will get relief after the fee refund policy is implemented. Admission in all universities including Central University is done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET). On the other hand, a combined merit list has been prepared at the local level for the universities of the state including BRA Bihar University. The process of enrollment is also to start from next week. On the other hand, the result of CUTE is expected to be announced by the second week of July. In such a situation, the students who have applied for Bihar University as well as CUT are in a dilemma. If the name appears in the merit list of BRABU or other university, then take admission or wait for the result of CUET, are not able to understand.

UGC’s three priorities for the new session

UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadish Kumar has said that along with the commencement of the new session, the rules of fee refund have to be strictly implemented. UGC has set priorities for the new session. In this, apart from starting the new session on time, it is also necessary to release the result of CUIT from July 10 to 15, so that all the universities get enough opportunity to complete the admission process. There is an instruction to start the new session by 16th August.