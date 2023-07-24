Mithapur to R block footoverbridge will start from this day, four lakh population will get benefit

There is good news for the passengers going from R block to Gauriamath, Yarpur and Mithapur. In the next four months, they will get a new footover bridge (foot over bridge) facility will be available. In such a situation, now people will not have to cross the railway line. In fact, the foot over bridge is being constructed by the engineering department of Danapur division. According to railway officials, up to 80% of the work has been completed here. The fabrication work including ladder has also been completed. Railway claims that after the construction of the approach road by the administration, it will be made operational within the next four months.

The bridge is 72 square meters long

One and a half crore rupees are to be spent on the construction of foot overbridge. On the other hand, CPRO of East Central Railway Virendra Kumar said that the leveling work has also been completed by breaking the quarters. Work has also been done to complete the few works that were done. He told that the footover bridge will be 72 square meters long, while its width will be three meters. Hundreds of people will be able to come together with such a long wide foot overbridge. At the same time, now people will not need to travel a long distance from dozens of localities of Mithapur area to reach R Block. Its formation will directly benefit the population of about four lakhs of the area.

Patna’s first lift foot overbridge

Earlier Bihar’s first foot over bridge with lift was inaugurated on six lane Atal Path in Patna. This foot over bridge built on Atal Path was inaugurated by Bihar’s Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen. Many facilities have been given in this footbridge, which was found for the first time in Bihar. There are two lifts on both sides of this foot over bridge built at a cost of Rs 3 crore 44 lakh. People who are disabled and elderly can cross the foot over bridge and go to the other side with the help of this lift.