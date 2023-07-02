Mithila’s Mini Devghar Baba Harigiridham is the holy center of religious coordination and faith

Begusarai, 02 July (Hindustan Times). Sawan, the holiest month of Lord Shankar, is starting from July 4. This year Shravani Mela will be held from 4th to 17th July and 17th to 31st August this year due to Malmas in Sawan. During this time, a large number of people will wish for welfare by performing Jalabhishek in the pagodas, so preparations have been intensified in the pagodas itself.

The holy pagoda Baba Harigiridham, once famous as Angutrap and Swarnabhoomi, located just one kilometer away from the Garhpura block headquarters on the northern border of Begusarai district, is now also known as Devghar of Mithila. The fame of this Shivalaya is such that marriages take place every night and even during the day.

Since the year 2000, the glory of this Shivalaya, situated on the western bank of the river Chandrabhaga (extinct due to encroachment), has spread widely since ancient times. Now every year more than one million devotees perform Jalabhishek here, while more than one thousand mundan, upanayan and other rites including marriage are performed there. According to legends, this Shivling established by a Mahatma named Baba Harigiri on the cremation ground was worshiped along with Ugna by great poet Vidyapati while going to Jaimangalagarh.

There is no clear discussion of this mythological place in any religious book. But in the Brahmavarta Purana, with the discussion made in relation to Mangala Devi, it has been said that Mangala Devi resides in the middle of the full lake from Kamal Dal and Shiva resides towards the north-east direction of the same. Next to the temple, the Chandrabhaga river turns towards the south. Even greater evidence is found in Rudrayamal Tantra and Kalika Purana.

In which it is said that on the border of Mithila and Anga country, Shiva has come and settled on the Dakshinayan Chandrabhaga coast. The one who is worshiped with the water of Sapt Kund and that is the abode of Tridandi sages. There are also proofs of Sapt Kund and the residence of sages here. However, now only two kunds are left. In connection with the naming of this mythological place as Harigiri Dham, it is said that earlier there used to be the abode of Tantrics and Aghoris amidst the dense forest.

Siddha Mahatma also used to live on the pyre land of Chandrabhaga river flowing by the side. Of these, Harigiri Baba, Tamari Baba and Mandhari Baba were famous and Harigiri Baba had established it. In later days it started getting upgraded and the fame spread to Bengal, Assam and Nepal along with Bihar. Today Harigiri Dham is not just a temple, it has become a center of faith, belief, brotherhood and religious harmony.

In the month of Sawan, the caravan of devotees keeps on gathering on foot and by bus, private vehicles and trains carrying Ganges water from Simariya and Jhamatia Ghats. Baba Harigiri Dham is 57 kms from Simaria Ghat and 52 kms from Jhamtia Ghat. Since 2015, Bihar State Fair Authority organizes Shravani Mela as well as Shivratri, Maghi Purnima and Kartik Purnima fairs with pomp. At present, there is only one day left for the arrival of Sawan, so vigorous preparations are being made to welcome the devotees of Shiva. Elaborate security arrangements are being made.