Mixed signals from global market, decline in Wall Street, rising trend in Asia

New Delhi, 6 June (Hindustan Times). Today mixed signals are being received from the global market. All three Wall Street indices closed with losses in the previous session. Due to the uncertainty of the market, US futures are also seen trading at a flat level today. Similarly, the European market also remained under pressure in the previous session. Asian markets are generally in an uptrend today. Although SGX Nifty and SET Composite Index are trading with a decline.

All three indices of Wall Street remained under pressure in the last trading session. The Dow Jones closed at 33,562.86, down 199.90 points, or 0.59 percent. Similarly, the S&P 500 index ended the previous session’s trading at a level of 4,273.79 points with a weakness of 0.20 percent. Apart from this, the Nasdaq closed at a level of 13,229.43 points with a decline of 0.09 percent.

Experts say that the meeting of the US Federal Reserve is going to be held in June itself, in which a decision on interest rates can be taken. There is an atmosphere of uncertainty in the market regarding the increase in interest rates. It is believed that due to the high inflation rate, interest rates can be increased once again. The US Federal Reserve meeting is scheduled to take place on June 13 and 14. But before that a situation of tension has developed in the American market.

European markets also closed with losses in the previous session. The FTSE index closed at a level of 7,599.99 points with a weakness of 0.10 percent. Similarly, the CAC index ended the previous session’s trade at 7,200.91 points, down 0.97 per cent. Apart from this, the DAX index lost 87.34 points, ie 0.55 percent, and closed at the level of 15,963.89 points.

Asian markets are generally in the green today. Apart from India, 6 out of 9 markets in Asia are trading with gains, while the indices of 2 markets remain in the red mark with a decline. The Kospi index is not trading today due to a holiday in South Korea. SGX Nifty is trading at a level of 18,686 points with a weakness of 0.21 percent. Similarly, the SET Composite Index has declined 0.06 percent to reach the level of 1,530.33 points in the business so far.

On the other hand, the Nikkei index is trading at the level of 32,355.87 points with a strength of 138.44 points i.e. 0.43 percent. Similarly, the Hang Seng index has gained 0.21 percent to reach the level of 19,148.26 points. The Straits Times Index is trading at a level of 3,189.47 points with a 0.01 per cent indicative gain in trading so far. Apart from this, the Taiwan Weighted Index gained 0.23 percent to 16,752.26 points, the Jakarta Composite Index jumped 0.56 percent to 6,670.43 points and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.05 percent to 3,233.98 points.