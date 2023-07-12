Mixed signals from the global market amid fears of an interest rate hike

New Delhi, July 12 (Hindustan Times). Mixed signals are being received from the global market today. Wall Street closed with gains in the previous trading session. Similarly, the European markets also closed firmly in the green zone. On the other hand, Asian markets are showing a mixed trend during the early trade today.

All three Wall Street indices managed to close with gains during the last trading session amid fears of a hike in interest rates in the US. The Dow Jones closed at 34,261.42, up 317.02 points, or 0.93 percent. Similarly, the S&P 500 index ended the previous session’s trading at a level of 4,439.26 points with a gain of 0.67 per cent. Apart from this, Nasdaq strengthened by 0.55 percent and closed at the level of 13,760.70 points.

The European market also continued to trade with an increase in the previous trading session. The FTSE index closed at a level of 7,282.52 points with a strength of 0.12 percent. Similarly, the CAC index jumped 1.06 percent to end the previous session’s trade at 7,220.01 points. Apart from this, the DAX index closed at a level of 15,790.34 points with a gain of 0.55 percent.

Mixed trading is seen in the Asian markets today. Indexes of 3 out of 9 markets in Asia are trading in the red zone with a fall. While the remaining 6 indices remain in the green mark with slight gains. GIFT Nifty is trading at a level of 19,532.50 points with a slight weakness of 0.02 percent. Similarly, the Nikkei index has also fallen by 199.55 i.e. 0.62 percent to reach the level of 32,004.02 points in the business so far. Apart from this, the Shanghai Composite Index is seen trading at 3,217.28 points, down 0.13 percent.

On the other hand, the Hang Seng index is trading at the level of 18,875.17 points with a strength of 215.34 points i.e. 1.15 percent. Similarly, the Straits Times Index is seen trading at a level of 3,178.58 points with a gain of 0.47 percent. Apart from this, the Taiwan Weighted Index rose 0.10 percent to 16,915.71 points, the Kospi Index gained 0.07 percent to 2,564.38 points, the Set Composite Index rose 0.58 percent to 1,504.14 points and the Jakarta Composite Index gained 0.01 percent to 6,797.24. Doing business at the digit level.