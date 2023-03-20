News

MK: A video appeared on the network with a doctor who was kidnapped by jihadists in 2017

By Desk Blitz
                        March 20 - BLiTZ.  The world has long known terrible cases of kidnapping with the intention of obtaining a monetary reward.

A similar incident happened in 2017, when an Islamic terrorist organization, under the sensational name Al-Qaeda (banned in the Russian Federation), kidnapped South African doctor Gerko van Deventer. The main goal of the terrorists was to receive money from the government in the amount of $ 1.5 million. It is known that even at that time the man in the videos received looked very bad and begged for help.

The situation was not resolved, and as it turned out, a new video recently appeared on the network, where a South African doctor says that he is still being held hostage by terrorists.

