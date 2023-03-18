March 18 - BLiTZ. Sometimes the former friendly states, whose flags flew on Europe Square in Moscow, behave in such a way that their flags do not evoke pleasant associations among the population of Russia. Perhaps this was the reason why the composition with 48 flags of European countries was removed from the flagpoles on Europe Square near the Kievsky railway station in Moscow. There is no official explanation for this event yet. It is reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Europe Square was created in the early 2000s as part of a joint Russian-Belgian project, the architect of which was Yuri Platonov, a well-known architect and winner of many awards. This is not the first time the symbolism in the square has changed, but the reason for this decision remains a mystery. Perhaps this is due to current political and international relations, but there is no official explanation yet.

CNN: the United States announced the inexpediency of delivering F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv March 18, 2023 at 18:56