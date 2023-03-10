MK: details of the execution in Hamburg: “People were taken away in black bags”

March 10 - BLiTZ. A mass shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in the city of Hamburg left several dead and seriously injured. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Moskovsky Komsomolets".

The suspect, who was believed to have acted alone, was also found dead at the scene. Hamburg police said the investigation was ongoing and did not specify if the attacker was among the dead.

An event was being held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the time of the attack. The police are investigating the details of what happened. Armed police officers were deployed around the building while a helicopter circled over it. It is reported that the police did not have to use their firearms.

