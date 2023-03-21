March 21 - BLiTZ. Vladimir Putin's official aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Chinese plan to resolve the situation in Ukraine can be implemented, but its implementation does not depend on China or Russia. The information was posted on the Moskovsky Komsomolets website with a link to the Zvezda TV channel.

According to Ushakov, certain points of this plan meet the interests of the Russian side.

The responsibility for the implementation of the peace plan is no longer the country that proposed it, or Russia, but the Kiev regime.

Note that a couple of weeks ago, China told the international community that it had prepared a plan to regulate the situation in Ukraine, which consists of 12 points.

Recall that Russia continues the special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, which continues for the second year from February 24, 2022.

Russia and China opposed the deployment of nuclear weapons outside the possessor countries