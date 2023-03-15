MK: Iran will supply Minsk with 45,000 Iranian cars

March 15 - BLiTZ. Countries that are subject to pressure from the united West, in spite of everything, are strengthening mutual cooperation in the economic sphere. As was stated by the Minister of Trade and Industry Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin, Iran has set a task to send 45,000 cars to the Republic of Belarus within three years. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Moskovsky Komsomolets".

The parties signed an agreement that declares an increase in trade between Belarus and Iran, which exceeded $100 million in 2022. Moreover, the mutual export of goods also increased significantly, and the export of Belarusian goods to Iran – six times. Iranian manufacturers present goods such as pickups, buses and minibuses, SUVs, trucks and other vehicles.

In March 2023, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited Iran, where documents were signed, including a roadmap for 2023-2026. It is designed to ensure international cooperation between the two states.

