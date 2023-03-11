“MK”: Kazakhstan imposed a multi-billion dollar arrest on the property of Roskosmos in the republic

March 11 - BLiTZ. The publication "Moskovsky Komsomolets" reported that the authorities of Kazakhstan are ready to recover from Russia 2 billion in debt for the use of the Baikonur cosmodrome.

According to journalists, the Kazakh side seized the property of the “daughter” of Roscosmos and forbade the head of TsENKI (Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure) to leave the country.

According to the notice available to the editors of the publication on the commencement of enforcement proceedings against the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure JSC, Kazakhstan wants to recover 13,684,550,338.7 tenge in favor of the Joint Kazakh-Russian Enterprise Baiterek.

Experts have already analyzed such activity of Astana as a “trough” towards the US State Department and the general anti-Russian policy of the West.

If there are problems during the launch on March 13 of Proton-M with the Luch-5 satellite, the joint space program of Russia and Kazakhstan will be in jeopardy, experts are sure.

