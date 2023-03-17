March 17 - BLiTZ. Fake statements by Ukrainian figures have already become commonplace. They set themselves the task not of a specific consideration of the issue, but are guided by the maintenance of the interest of the public, pursuing a goal known only to them - to wishful thinking.

This time too, workers in the Russian nuclear industry criticized the statement of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine that local scientists are preparing to produce their own nuclear fuel for VVER-440 units. About this, with reference to sources, writes “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

According to experts, most likely, the Ukrainians are talking about the production of components for nuclear fuel, such as mechanisms, non-nuclear components and spaced grids. These elements, not related to nuclear pills, can be produced by Ukraine right now.

The technically complex process of producing nuclear fuel components, according to experts, will probably not be entrusted to Ukraine, which does not have the necessary technical capabilities for this.

