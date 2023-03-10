MK: shooting in the center of the religious community of Hamburg was arranged by a former member of this organization

March 10 - BLiTZ. We repeatedly hear in the media how reactionary sects become the causes of the victims of their adherents. So this time, already in Germany, for reasons still unclear, one of the former adherents sent his former co-religionists to the next world. A man suspected of killing eight people at a Jehovah's Witnesses event in Hamburg has been found among the dead, German media reported. According to journalists, he is a former member of the community. It is reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

He was about 30-40 years old, he used a pistol as a weapon, but it is not known if he had a permit for it. The motives of the crime are also not clear.

Police note that the man suspected of violence is not on the list of extremists and terrorists. As a result of the shooting, eight people were killed and more than 24 were injured. The event took place in the building of a religious community, where there were about fifty people.

March 10, 2023