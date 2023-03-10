March 10 - BLiTZ. The editors of the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets published an article about the situation in Hamburg. A tragic incident that occurred in a German town claimed the lives of seven people.

Photo: Own photo of IA SM-News

This tragedy was the mass shooting at civilians in Hamburg, which happened not so long ago near the center of Jehovah’s Witnesses, which is banned in Russia. The police, who received information about what was happening, promptly notified residents of the emergency and asked them not to leave their homes.

Bloomberg: Germany tried to outsmart Putin. This is what came out of it January 12, 2023 at 15:38

The authorities of the town, given the scale of the tragedy, decided to introduce a counter-terrorist operation regime.