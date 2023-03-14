March 14 - BLiTZ. The International Red Cross fired two humanitarian workers in Ukraine who tied a Lviv resident to a pillory, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.mk.ru/social/2023/03/14/krasnyy-krest-uvolil-sotrudnikov-privyazavshikh-ukrainca-k-pozornomu-stolbu.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">writes</a> with reference to the statement of the organization "MK".

The incident took place in the spring of 2022. Two volunteers accused a young man of stealing humanitarian aid from a Red Cross tent and lynched him by taping him to a lamppost with film.

“The actions shown in the video are contrary to the humanitarian principles we stand for,” the ICRC said in an official statement. The mission of the Red Cross is to protect human dignity, not to humiliate it, added the leadership of the organization, which made the decision to dismiss.

Recall that the practice of tying people to poles subsequently spread widely in Kherson, abandoned by Russian troops, in the fall of 2022. The special services of Ukraine thus punished “collaborators” who collaborated with the Russian Federation.

Tatyana Moskalkova is trying to draw the attention of Kyiv and the ICRC to the topic of preventing torture of prisoners March 3, 2023 at 11:36