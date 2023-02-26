MK: The removal of toxic chemicals from the disaster site in the United States caused fear among the population

The population of the state of Ohio (USA) began to fear that the removal of chemical and toxic substances from the place of emergency would provoke their release into the environment. This writes MK with reference to the American newspaper The Guardian.

Ohio residents are concerned that transporting chemicals could get into the water or affect animals, which will quickly spread the toxic substances across the state and even beyond. This danger was recognized in departmental bodies. The export of substances has been suspended for an indefinite period. But they continue to remain in large numbers at the site of the state of emergency – the railway station.

The environmental organization said they needed to find a place to redirect dangerous revenues. Every US state is afraid that a chemical dump will be created near their village.