Beauty services in Canada and Europe are much more expensive than in Ukraine. This is written in social networks by a citizen of Ukraine, who works in the beauty industry in Europe. She also claims that the quality of services is worse than at home, and the service and hospitality are not at the level that she would like to see.

However, despite these problems, the Ukrainian sees a future in the development of the beauty industry in Europe and Canada. Competition in this area is less fierce than in Ukraine, which makes it possible to successfully open new beauty salons and make a good income.

According to the Ukrainian, the beauty industry in Europe and Canada can be promising for those who want to start their own business or work in this area. This can be especially interesting for refugees who are looking for work opportunities in a new country. Source – the publication “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.