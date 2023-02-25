According to the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, China has ended the coronavirus pandemic and returned to normal, while the virus continues to spread in neighboring countries. However, due to the lack of official statistics on morbidity and mortality, this information cannot be accurately confirmed. According to official data, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in China remained low, while more than 200 million infections were registered in the country, of which almost 800,000 were seriously ill patients. However, some experts doubt the reliability of this information.

The Chinese authorities have changed their approach to lockdowns and bans by introducing a soft “Swedish model”. This led to an increase in the incidence, but the Chinese economy could not remain in isolation for long. Publicly, the leaders of the Communist Party say that the coronavirus has been defeated, although it is not clear why a three-year strict isolation was needed if the virus could have been defeated as early as 2020.