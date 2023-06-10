MLA Lobin Hembram again attacked his own government, also supported Jharkhand bandh

JMM MLA Lobin Hembram said that the Hemant government has cheated the people of the state. The promise made to the people of the state at the time of elections has not been fulfilled. The work is going against the issue on which the government was formed in the state. The land of the tribal-natives here is being looted. He said that if asking questions to the government is a rebel, then he is a rebel. Mr. Hembram was talking to reporters at his residence.

Mr. Hembram announced his support to the Jharkhand bandh called by the students on June 10 and 11 against the 60:40 employment policy. He said that the CNT-SPT Act was made because of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. But, it is unfortunate that there is no Khatiani land left today. He said that big leaders go to the village of Lord Birsa Munda. Many make promises, but the reality there is something else.

The people and descendants of his village are living in misery. Apart from Lord Birsa Munda, the relatives of all the martyrs including Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav ​​are living in poverty. The JMM MLA said that before coming to power, Hemant Soren had promised that if our government is formed, he would first implement the CNT Act. But, today this law is being violated right under the nose of the government. Sarna, Masna and other lands have been looted.

Big officials and businessmen are building hospitals and hotels on the land. But, the local policy has not yet been made. Now 60:40 planning policy has been brought. No one knows on what basis this is and how the local will get employment. Only the Chief Minister is aware of this.