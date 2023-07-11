MLA Lobin Hembram targeted CM Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi regarding UCC, raised questions on silence

Ranchi: JMM MLA Lobin Hembram has questioned the silence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi regarding UCC (Uniform Civil Code). He said that preparations are on to implement UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the country. Tribal and minority organizations have started opposing it, but the head of the state has not yet expressed its opposition. He said that Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi should strongly oppose it.

Central Government did not take initiative on Sarna Dharma Code

MLA Lobin Hembram said that UCC is being brought by the central government. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had demanded Sarna Dharma Code, but the central government did not take any initiative on this. When the UCC is implemented, then the demand for the Sarna Dharma Code will end as it is. He said that it is very sad that the tribal chief minister has not spoken even a word on UCC. Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has also kept silence.

Agriculture Secretary Abu Bakar Siddiqui seeks help from Union Minister Purushottam Rupala for construction of Aqua Park

Hemant and Babulal Marandi should raise their voice against UCC

MLA Lobin Hembram said that Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi need to raise their voice of protest by keeping their side on UCC. The Congress has registered a protest on this matter. Lobin Hembram has demanded Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi to register a protest in the UCC case. If both do not register protest in this matter, then it will be clear that they are anti-tribals. Now their protest will be visible on the streets of Jharkhand.

Guru Harkishan Sahib’s Prakash Parv was celebrated in Gurdwara Shri Gurunanak Satsang Sabha, decorated with a special Diwan t)Lobin Hembram news