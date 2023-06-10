MLA Saryu Rai raised questions on minister Banna Gupta on the appointment of RIMS director, this demand of CM Hemant Soren

Independent MLA Saryu Rai has raised questions regarding the appointment of RIMS director. The minister has been accused of flouting the rules. Shri Rai has written a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding this matter. He has said in the letter that the State Health Minister is the ex-officio chairman of the Governing Council of RIMS. They have made appointments arbitrarily.

Referring to the rules, Shri Rai said that the minimum educational qualification and educational experience for the post of director of the institute will be the same as prescribed by the Medical Council of India for the director of a medical institute. Non-medical personnel cannot be appointed to the post of Director. The post of Director shall not be a post of promotion. This will be filled through advertisement. Shri Rai has also drawn the attention of the Chief Minister towards other points of the manual.

He has said that it is clear from the rules that if the post of RIMS director suddenly falls vacant, the senior most professor of RIMS will be appointed to this post. This authority rests with the ex-officio chairman of the governing body of RIMS. But it is a matter of regret that the person who took oath to follow the provisions of the constitution did not appoint the senior professor as the director of RIMS.

This is absolutely wrong. Violation of the rules by the person sitting on the post of minister sets a wrong tradition. This wrong decision of the Health Minister will set a wrong tradition for the future. Mr. Rai has urged the Chief Minister to cancel this wrong decision of the minister.