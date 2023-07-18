MLC 2023: MI New York stormed by Devon Conway, Pollard blamed the defeat on the batsmen

In the 7th match of Major League Cricket texas super kings beat Mumbai Indians New York by 17 runs. Batting first in this match, the Super Kings scored 154 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. for texas devon conway While batting stormy, played an inning of 74 runs in 55 balls. While chasing 155 runs, the MI New York team could only manage 137 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets and lost the match by 17 runs. After the defeat of MI, the captain of the team, Kieron Pollard, looked very disappointed, he blamed the entire defeat on the batsmen of the team.

Devon Conway played a blistering innings

Batting first after winning the toss, the Texas Super Kings did not start well and the team got the first blow as captain Faf du Plessis scored 20 runs. Faf could score only 8 runs in this match and became the victim of his compatriot star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. However, Devon Conway held one end for the Texans and thrashed the MI bowlers fiercely. He played a brilliant half-century inning of 74 runs in 55 balls in this match. Conway hit 8 fours and 1 six in his innings. Super Kings were able to reach a score of 154 runs only on the strength of Conway’s brilliant innings and were able to beat Mumbai by 17 runs.

Pollard blamed the defeat on the batsmen

MI captain Kieron Pollard looked very disappointed after the 17-run defeat by Texas Super Kings. He put the entire blame of this defeat on the batsmen of the team. Pollard said after the match that ‘certainly the target of 155 runs could have been achieved on this wicket. We didn’t bat well and we are disappointed with that. We lost wickets whenever we tried to build a partnership in the match. We batted very slowly in the first 10 overs. We will have to pay attention to this in the upcoming matches. If we had achieved today’s target, we would have been talking about something else today, but we could not do so. Everyone wants to come higher in the batting order and maybe all the players should open in the next match.