MMA fighter Monson called Mayweather’s main advantage in the fight with Chalmers

Boxer Floyd Mayweather will use his skills to win, MMA fighter Jeff Monson told Izvestia on February 23. He is confident that Mayweather will easily defeat mixed martial arts fighter Aaron Chalmers and the latter knows it.

“Floyd Mayweather is a boxer so obviously he has an advantage, but also Floyd Mayweather is the greatest boxer of all time and he is going to use his skills to win. He is not going to do anything to tarnish his unbroken record or legacy by losing a fight, especially against a non-boxer,” he said.

Monson pointed out that Mayweather is training hard but is not going to risk losing the fight against Chalmers. Yes, and Chalmers knows that he cannot win, the MMA fighter believes, but at the same time, the athlete has something to please the public.

“I don’t think it will be boring. He will show his show and skills. He is still capable of a lot, even though he is 46 years old or so. Aaron Chalmers may be better than your average MMA fighter, but he’s not a boxer. He’s good at MMA, but he’s not a boxer. Boxing is a different sport. Trust me, it’s a completely different sport. Therefore, if you are a good boxer, you can fight in MMA, but being a good MMA fighter, you can’t necessarily be a good boxer,” Monson emphasized.

He added that there are a lot of retired MMA guys trying to become boxers now, and they haven’t been very successful at it. Chalmers will enter the ring against the greatest boxing fighter of all time.

“Therefore, I think this is an exhibition fight for the purpose of entertainment. Floyd is ready, he’s older, he’s training. He knows what he needs to win this fight. He knows the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent and how good he is. He is undefeated in his professional boxing career. And everyone sees it,” he concluded.

On the eve of February 22, former UFC champion Oleg Taktarov said that Mayweather decided to fight against Chalmers because of his desire to enter the British market, attract an audience and make money.

On the same day, former Russian UFC fighter Alexei Oleinik, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that in technical terms, the advantage is on the side of Mayweather. Age may interfere with the 45-year-old Mayweather, but if he adapts, he will be able to show his best qualities, the fighter added.

The boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Aaron Chalmers will take place on February 25. REN TV channel will show it live. The fight will last eight rounds of two minutes.