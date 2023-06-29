Mob Lynching: 45-year-old man carrying animal bones lynched in Bihar, 7 arrested

An incident of mob lynching has come to light from Chhapra in Bihar. Where a 45-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob. In fact, late on Wednesday night, the driver who was carrying animal bones on a pickup was beaten up by the villagers, due to which he died. The deceased Jahruddin Miyan was a resident of Majhwalia village of Gaura OP area. Relatives of the deceased have lodged an FIR against six named and 25 unknown people in connection with the incident. In this case, the police have arrested seven accused. This incident is being told near Bangra village of Jalalpur police station area of ​​the district.

Died on the way to the hospital

In relation to this incident, the local people said that Zaharuddin was going to Gaura via Jalalpur with animal bones on the pickup. On the way, his pickup broke down on the river bridge, so he got down there and started fixing it. Meanwhile, the people living near the bridge felt foul smell from the pickup. When people went near and saw, the pickup was loaded with animal bones. After this people got angry and started beating him. Meanwhile, some people intervened and the seriously injured pickup driver was taken to the hospital, but he died on the way.

Police arrested seven accused

After the incident, Police Station President Pintu Kumar reached the spot and investigated. Seeing the sensitivity of the incident, SP Gaurav Mangla also reached the spot on Thursday and inquired about the matter. He told that the villagers have executed the incident when foul smell emanated from the pickup while carrying the bones of the animals. Seven primary accused have been arrested in this case. A team is being constituted under the leadership of SDPO Sadar and the entire matter is being investigated. There is a police alert to ensure that no stressful situation arises.

