Mobile constables will reach the homes of tax defaulters in Bihar, will give notices in the hands of vehicle owners

More than four lakh private and commercial vehicle owners in Bihar have not been paying tax for years, which have been declared defaulters by the Transport Department. Now the Transport Department has made preparations to take action against the defaulters. For this, the department will send mobile constables to the houses of all such defaulters, who will paste notices to the vehicle owners who do not pay tax. This will speed up the recovery of money from tax defaulters.

There are more than four lakh defaulters, general information will be released next month

There are more than four lakh private and commercial vehicle tax defaulters in the state. To take action on which the department has completed preparations. A common notice will be issued for all these defaulters next month and auction letters will be filed against the vehicle owners for not depositing the tax within the given time. After that the amount will be recovered from the defaulters by running a campaign.

There are more than one lakh tax defaulters in Patna.

In the district-wise list of tax defaulter vehicles, the maximum number of tax defaulter vehicles is in Patna district. There are more than one lakh tax defaulters, on whom tax and penalty of Rs 116 crore is outstanding. There are 65 thousand 452 tax defaulters in Muzaffarpur in second place and 26512 in Purnia in third place. Whereas, there are tax defaulter vehicles in Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Gaya, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Chhapra, Rohtas etc. districts.

this is the rule

Tax and penalty of Rs 900 crore is outstanding on four lakh tax defaulter vehicles. In case of tax arrears of vehicles, there is a provision to impose penalty of 200 to 300 percent more in addition to the tax.

