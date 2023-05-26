Mobile fell in the dam of the Food Inspector who went to celebrate the party, 21 lakh liters of water was shed in search of it, he was suspended

Raipur : An interesting but shocking news from Kanker district of Chhattisgarh is going viral on social media. The news is that the food inspector of Koylibeda block of Kanker district dropped his expensive mobile phone in the Kherkatta-Parlcourt dam on Monday while celebrating the party. After this, the feat he did to find his expensive mobile phone is thrilling and shocking. It is reported that in order to find his expensive mobile phone, the Food Inspector has drained about 21 lakh liters of water from the dam during this scorching heat. The amount of water that was wasted for this, could have easily irrigated hot paddy crop on lakhs of acres of land. When the government came to know about this incident, the inspector was suspended.

Inspector went to the dam on Monday for a holiday

According to media reports, Food Inspector Rajesh Vishwas of Koylibeda block of Kanker district of Chhattisgarh had gone to Kherkatta-Paralkot dam to celebrate the party last Monday. During this, his expensive mobile phone fell into 15 feet deep water of the dam. After this, Rajesh Vishwas issued an order to find mobiles to the laborers present on the dam. After this, when his mobile phone was not found, he issued another decree asking to empty the water of the dam.

21 lakh liters of water shed in three days

Media reports said that a high-power pump was installed at the Kherkatta-Paralkot dam to retrieve the mobile phone of food inspector Rajesh Biswas, who had fallen into the water, which unnecessarily drained the water from the dam for three consecutive days. It is being told that due to his act, about 21 lakh liters of water from the dam was drained into Baker. It is also being told that the amount of water that Rajesh Biswas has shed from the dam in search of his phone, thousands of acres of hot paddy could have been grown with that much water.

CM Bhupesh Baghel suspended

When contacted by the media, Food Inspector Rajesh Biswas said in his clarification that my mobile phone was worth Rs 96,000, which had fallen into the dam. Before extracting water from the dam, I had spoken to the SDO of the Water Resources Department. Only after his permission, only about five feet of water has been taken out from the dam. However, officials of the Water Resources Department claim that about 10 feet of water has been wasted from the dam in the whims of the food inspector. After the matter caught fire in the media, the local administration has ordered an inquiry. The news is that after getting information about the case, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered suspension of Rajesh Biswas.