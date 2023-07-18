Mobile phone charger caught fire in Air India flight, why does phone or charger catch fire? Learn

Phone Charger Catch Fire In Air India Flight : A passenger’s mobile phone charger caught fire in Air India’s Udaipur to Delhi flight. After this the emergency landing of the flight was done. According to the information, the passenger’s mobile phone charger caught fire at the time of takeoff of the flight and after that the safe landing of the flight was done in a hurry. Many incidents of smartphones catching fire come before us. Some carelessness of the user is the reason behind most of these cases. Such incidents can be shocking for anyone. In such a situation, it can be understood that along with proper care of the smartphone, it is also necessary to take care of the charger. Some mistakes of the user regarding the charger with the phone can become the reason for catching fire. In such a situation, it is important to know them.

Due to which mistakes in the smartphone and charger, fire occurs?

It is dangerous to use the phone while charging

Using the phone while it is charging can be dangerous. The phone’s battery heats up during charging. In such a situation, if the device is used for calling, gaming and downloading and playing videos during charging, then it can become a cause of great danger.

due to using the wrong charger

Many times people use any charger, cable and adapter to charge the phone. Doing so can be dangerous for both the phone and the charger. Our advice to the users is that they should use the original charger of the same brand to charge the smartphone. Many users use local charger to save money. If you also do this, then be alert from now on.

It is also important to pay attention to the battery of the phone

When the battery of the smartphone starts getting damaged, then its shape gets spoiled. It swells. In such a situation, many users do not pay attention to the bloated battery of the smartphone. Charging a smartphone with such a battery can prove to be a dangerous thing.

Also pay attention to the place of charging the smartphone

Many users do not take care of the place to charge their phones. It can be dangerous to leave the phone in such a place by putting it on charging, where it gets constant heat. Our advice to users is to avoid keeping the phone on the bed or under the pillow during charging.

Also pay attention to the temperature of the smartphone

The temperature of the smartphone can also increase many times due to weather conditions. Keeping the device in such condition for too long makes it overheat. After this, charging the phone can become a reason for a big problem.

Mobile phone charger catches fire in flight

An Air India flight had to be turned back on Monday due to a fault in the mobile phone charger of a passenger. According to reports, the airport official told that the flight AI 470 from Udaipur to Delhi was delayed for about an hour and later it was sent to Delhi. The airline official said that a passenger had complained about his mobile phone getting extremely hot. He alerted the cabin crew about this. In such a situation, the aircraft was returned as a precaution to ensure the safety of the passengers. The flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a mobile phone battery exploded. All the passengers were taken out safely. A team of airport staff and Air India engineers did a complete technical check of the flight. After technical examination, the aircraft was sent to Delhi.