Mobile saved the lives of two brothers in Hajipur, criminals opened fire on opposing the robbery, collided with the phone

Two bike-borne criminals shot two cousins ​​on Hajipur-Muzaffarpur NH 22 near Godhiya bridge late on Sunday night when they protested against the looting. One brother was shot in the hand and the other in the leg. During this, two bullets collided with the mobile kept in his pocket, due to which his life was saved. After the incident, the injured were admitted to Sadar Hospital, where the injured were treated. Due to the incident site being in the border area of ​​Bhagwanpur and Goraul police station, the police of both the police stations remained confused for a long time.

Firing in protest against looting

According to the information received in connection with the incident, Rajan Kumar, 20-year-old son of Ranjit Paswan, resident of Kanhauli Dhanraj of Mahua police station area, and Alok Kumar, son of Radhe Paswan, had gone to Rohua in Bhagwanpur to attend their friend’s wedding. While returning from there around one o’clock in the night, two criminals tried to rob those people by stopping them near the Godhiya bridge. When both did not stop, the criminals started firing.

mobile hit two bullets

In this firing of criminals, a bullet hit Rajan’s leg and his cousin Alok Kumar’s hand. Two bullets fired by the criminals hit his mobile. After this, both somehow ran away from there after saving their lives. Both were admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. In this regard, Sadar SDPO Omprakash told that the victims have not informed the police about the incident. After getting information about the incident, the police is taking further action by contacting them.

