Mobipe app Sachet will save you from disaster, will alert in advance

Mirzapur, 08 June (Hindustan Times). Now, during a possible disaster, the National Integrated Disaster Warning Portal will help a lot in prevention of conscious disaster. This app will provide accurate information along with being versatile.

Using this app, common citizens will be able to be aware of the danger of possible natural calamities in their area. Day temperature and hourly information will be available on this app. Accurate weather information for the next three days is available on its dash board. Information about possible natural calamities also keeps on running on the screen of the app. Using which common people will be able to protect themselves from possible disaster. Information about the whole country can be obtained through this app. This app also protects from natural calamities.

Additional District Magistrate Finance and Revenue Shiv Pratap Shukla has appealed to the citizens to make maximum use of this app. He said that this app can be used by farmer friends even before cutting, sowing and applying fertilizers. How will be the weather on the date of organizing an event or how will be the weather at the time of traveling to a place. Can be known through Sachet app. Through the Sachet app, you can also find out about the local weather, temperature, rainfall, pollution level, thunderstorm alerts and do’s and don’ts in various disasters. That’s why everyone should download this versatile app.

On the other hand, the Additional District Magistrate Finance and Revenue said that all officers and employees should download Sachet mobile app for the purpose of getting disaster related warnings and spread it widely among the general public. Anyone can download this app.