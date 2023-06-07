Model of Bihar was examined in Sadar Hospital of Ranchi, Tanveer has been accused of changing her name to trap her in love.

The owner of a modeling institute operating in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, was accused of changing religion and trapping him in a love trap. Religion change The model from Bhagalpur, Bihar, who was accused of pressurizing her, underwent a medical examination on Wednesday. These days the model living in Mumbai was medically examined at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi in the afternoon. She has also accused Tanveer of Ranchi of raping her.

Basically in Mumbai’s Versova police station A state in Eastern India The model, who lives in Ranchi, had filed a case against Tanveer of Ranchi. The FIR lodged in Versova police station was transferred to Jharkhand. On the basis of that an FIR was registered in Gonda police station. Although the female model had accused Tanveer Akhtar of ‘love jihad’, the Ranchi police have registered an FIR of rape. Since the matter is of rape, the medical examination of the victim was done.

Please tell that the victim had come to Ranchi from Mumbai to learn the tricks of modeling. When he met Tanveer, he told his name as Yash. Slowly both came closer. Later, the female model came to know that the Yash she was in love with was actually not Yash, but Tanveer Akhtar. The female model has accused Tanveer of forcing her to convert and marry. On the other hand, Tanveer has denied these allegations. Also said that he never hid his real name.

At the same time, Tanveer admitted in an interview to a TV channel that he loves her and wants to marry her. Also said that female models have access to her social media accounts. He did a lot to make this girl from Bihar a model. But, he forgot those favors. Tanveer termed the model as a cheap model and said that she blackmails him.

On the other hand, the female model alleged that Tanveer tried to strangle her to death in Mumbai. However, an auto driver rescued him and took him to the Versova police station. After this she was able to lodge a complaint against Tanveer there. On the other hand, Tanveer alleged that the model lives with some goons. Due to this model, there was a lot of loss in his business. When he asked for compensation, he started making wild allegations.

