Modern machines are fast replacing the plough-bull

Khunti, June 27 (Hindustan Times). When it comes to agriculture, the face of farmers plowing the fields with plows and bullocks comes to our mind. Although even now some farmers still plow the fields with a pair of oxen and a plough, but after some time this traditional way of farming, which has been going on for thousands of years, will be a thing of the past.

This tradition of food providers is probably in the last phase. The new generation of farmers no longer want to work with the bullock and the plough. Tractors, rotavators, cultivators, harrows, tillers and other machines are taking the place of plough-bulls. Due to lack of pastures, increasing cost of bullocks and the risk of rearing them, shortage of laborers and saving time, farmers are using machines instead of plows and bullocks in plowing the fields.

Farmers Vijay Aind and Rajensh Aind, farmers of Ermere village in Torpa block, say that they too used to plow the fields with plough, but it took a lot of time, while the cost of plowing with machines is less. He said that two days back he has bought a small rotovator machine (Riga Italy) at a cost of Rs 55 thousand. Farmer Birsa Aind, who was plowing the field with a plough, said that as good plowing is done with the plough, the plowing machine cannot do that much. This maintains the fertility of the fields. That’s why he still plows the fields in the traditional way.

Rahil Mahto, a farmer of Nidhiya village of Karra block, says that the rearing of bullocks is becoming very expensive, the fields where the village cattle used to graze have now been sold. Along with the shortage of grazing land, there is also a shortage of laborers who plow the fields in the village. Because of this, farmers are now taking the help of machines.

Technology has changed the nature of farming: Dr. Chaudhary

Dr. Rajan Chowdhary, Weather Agricultural Scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khunti, says that agricultural technology has changed the tradition of farming. The increasing use of machines has made the farmers advanced. Now farmers are using machines from plowing, transplanting, harvesting to cleaning the grains. Dr. Chaudhary said that new agricultural technology has made farmers more efficient in other farming activities including seeds, fertilizers, plant protection and irrigation. Farmers are now becoming self-sufficient by doing commercial farming and making significant contribution in poverty alleviation.