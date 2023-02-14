February 14, 2023, 06:30 – BLiTZ – News Modernized combat reconnaissance vehicles BRM-1K arrived in the area of ​​the special operation. Currently, the fighters are trained in the operation of new equipment at the training grounds near Zaporozhye. This information is shared by RIA Novosti.

One of the servicemen emphasized that the training for working with these machines started in December 2022. “There are no difficulties, since we previously trained on infantry fighting vehicles and now everything is easier: both loading ammunition and disassembling guns, it’s not difficult, you need a little practice,” the military said.

Last summer, Uralvagonzavod handed over to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation a batch of BRM-1K combat reconnaissance vehicles equipped with a new fighting compartment, which is used on the BTR-82A.

On the current and former territories of Ukraine, a special military operation has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The main tasks of the SVO are the demilitarization and denazification of the republic. As the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin noted, Russia seeks to ensure the safety of its citizens, including residents of the LPR and DPR.

Earlier, military journalist Roman Saponkov said that if the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation do not carry out an offensive operation in the NVO zone, then the conflict will “freeze” according to the Karabakh scenario with the formation of a powerful line of demarcation. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

