Modi-Biden meeting in Hiroshima, Modi came and hugged Biden

Tokyo, May 20 (Hindustan Times). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, who arrived in Hiroshima to attend the G-7 summit, had a warm meeting. Joe Biden himself came to Modi and then both the leaders hugged.

India has been invited as a guest country in the G-7 conference being held in Hiroshima, Japan. Apart from India, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia are also participating in this conference as guest countries.

When India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to participate in this summit, at the same time US President Joe Biden also reached there. Biden himself came to PM Modi as soon as he entered the meeting hall. PM Modi greeted him with a hug, after which some talks took place between the two leaders. PM Modi will be in Japan from May 19 to 21 for the G-7 summit.

Padmashree meets Dr. Tomio Mizokami

Earlier today, Modi also met Dr. Tomio Mizokami, an expert in Hindi and Punjabi language of Japan and Padma Shri awardee, and famous painter Hiroko Takayama of Japan. After meeting Dr. Tomio, PM Modi tweeted that he was happy to meet Professor Tomio Mizokami. He is well versed in Hindi and Punjabi language and has played an important role in popularizing Indian culture among the people of Japan.

Meeting with the President of Korea

Indian Prime Minister Modi had an important meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea. India and the Republic of Korea have been good friends and are also culturally connected. In this meeting, important talks were held in the direction of strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that diplomatic relations between India and Korea are completing 50 years this year. On this occasion, the leaders of both the countries agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations. Both countries agreed to strengthen ties in areas such as trade, investment, high-tech, IT hardware, manufacturing, defence, semiconductor and culture. Along with this, India’s chairmanship of G20 meeting and Korea’s strategy in the Indian Pacific Ocean region were also discussed.