Modi bluntly to China, India is fully prepared for its defense

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrived in New York on Tuesday night for his first state visit to America. During this, he will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington. In an interview given to ‘Wall Street Journal’ before the start of his tour, Modi gave an open warning to China. The PM said that India believes in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. India is in favor of legal and peaceful solution to any differences and disputes, but is also fully prepared and dedicated to protect its sovereignty and dignity. Modi said that restoration of peace on LAC is necessary for bilateral relations with China. We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity and in peaceful resolution of differences and disputes.

Indo-US ties stronger and deeper than ever

Referring to Indo-US relations, Narendra Modi said that the relationship between New Delhi and Washington is stronger and deeper than ever before. There is unprecedented trust between the leaders of the two countries. This visit to America will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of India-US partnership.

Clear message to China and Russia, India’s priority is peace: PM

Modi Told the American newspaper, all countries should respect international laws and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue, the PM said, adding that some people say that we are neutral, but we are not neutral. We are in favor of peace. He said that the whole world is convinced that India’s priority is peace.

India’s time has come

Referring to India’s growing stature on the global stage, Modi said, India’s role in international politics is increasing. India’s contribution to the world has increased a lot. Now India’s time has come. We do not see India as taking the place of any country. We believe that India is gaining its rightful place in the world.

Advocating for change in the UN

Advocating for changes in the Security Council, Modi said, the present problem should be evaluated and the world should be asked whether it wants to see India there. Modi said that India deserves a higher, deeper and wider role at the global level. We are seeing India in its rightful place in the world.