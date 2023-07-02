Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Speculation of reshuffle in Modi cabinet intensifies, they may get a chance

Amid discussions on the possibility of a reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers following several rounds of meetings of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) top leadership, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will preside over the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday.

Signs of reshuffle in Union cabinet after Ajit Pawar joins Shinde government

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government with several MLAs from his party and several closed-door meetings involving BJP strategists, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, After this, the possibilities of reshuffle in the Council of Ministers have been strengthened.

Praful Patel can get entry in Modi cabinet

Senior NCP MP and former Union Minister Praful Patel is being seen as a possible contender. Patel was considered very close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar but left him and joined hands with Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of Sharad Pawar.

‘PM Modi had told NCP corrupt’, said Sharad Pawar – all charges were cleared as soon as Ajit joined the government

Speculations intensify on bringing Devendra Fadnavis into the central government

With the swearing in of Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra, the speculation about Devendra Fadnavis being brought into the central government has also intensified. BJP sources have indicated that whenever Modi decides to reshuffle his council of ministers, allies will be given representation in the cabinet. The period before the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July 20 may be the last chance for reshuffle or change in the Union Council of Ministers. That’s why the possibilities of reshuffle or expansion in the Council of Ministers have got more strength.

There can be changes in BJP’s central organization as well

Sources said that some changes may be seen in the BJP’s central organization including some states as the top leadership of the party is busy intensifying the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Modi had a meeting with Shah and Nadda on 28 June. Earlier, Shah and other top leaders including Nadda have held several rounds of closed-door meetings to take stock of organizational and political matters.

Council of Ministers will be reshuffled keeping in mind the assembly elections

Sources say that any reshuffle in the Council of Ministers will also be done keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP is busy preparing for the assembly elections to be held this year. Recently, the Congress formed the government in Karnataka by defeating the BJP. Elections are to be held in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year. In Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is in direct competition with the Congress.