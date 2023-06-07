Modi government gave a gift to the farmers: increased the minimum support price of paddy by Rs 143

New Delhi : The Modi government at the center has given a big gift to the farmers of the country. The government has decided to increase the minimum support price on paddy in the decision of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has announced to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183 per quintal for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June). The purpose of this step is to encourage farmers to cultivate paddy and increase their income.

According to a report in news agency Bhasha, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday decided to increase the minimum support price of all Kharif (summer) crops for the 2023-24 crop year. has been approved. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal told the media after the CCEA meeting that in the agriculture sector, we fix the MSP in a time-bound manner based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). Compared to previous years, this year the MSP has been increased more.

Farmers will be benefited

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that at a time when retail inflation is coming down, farmers will benefit from the increase in MSP. He said that the MSP of common grade paddy has been increased by Rs 143 from Rs 2,040 to Rs 2,183 per quintal. The MSP of ‘A’ grade paddy has been increased by Rs 163 to Rs 2,203 per quintal. The maximum increase of 10.4 percent in the minimum support price has been made in moong. The MSP of moong has now gone up to Rs 8,558 per quintal. Last year it was Rs 7,755 per quintal.

Monsoon expected to be normal in June-September

According to the report, paddy is the main kharif crop and its sowing usually starts with the onset of southwest monsoon. The Indian Meteorological Department estimates that despite the El Nino effect, the monsoon will be normal during June-September this year.