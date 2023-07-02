Modi government gave constitutional recognition to backward society: Amit Shah

Lucknow, 02 July (Hindustan Times). Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday that no one had ever given constitutional recognition to backward communities after independence. He said that the Modi government has given constitutional recognition to the backward communities by setting up the Backward Classes Commission.

Addressing the function organized on the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Dr. Sonelal Patel at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the capital Lucknow, Amit Shah said that after independence, the BJP-led NDA cabinet has the maximum number of 27 Union ministers from backward societies. . Most of the MPs from Dalit and backward communities have come under Modi’s leadership by electing them.

He said that the Modi government has done the work of giving reservation to the people of backward society. The work of sending money through DBT to the account of OBC children has been done by the Narendra Modi government. A university has been named after Suheldev Rajbhar and a medical college has been named after Sone Lal Patel.

The Union Home Minister said that the BJP and Apna Dal have fought the last four elections together. Let’s live together. Has responded to the divisive policies of SP, BSP. In 24 also BJP will contest elections together with Apna Dal and Nishad Party.

PM Modi did what he said: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Modi did what he said. Built more than 3 crore houses in 9 years. Gave gas connections to about 10 crore families. Amit Shah also listed other schemes of the Modi government at the Centre. Said that the government gave free food grains to 80 crore poor.

Appeal to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time

He said that Prime Minister Modi did the biggest work of securing India. Sonia used to attack anyone in Manmohan’s government. Even when the Modi government was formed, they dared to carry out terrorist attacks. He forgot that now there is no government of Mouni Baba, the leadership of the country is in the hands of Modi. Our army barged into Pakistan’s house and killed. Surgical strike done. Along with this, Amit Shah appealed to the people present in the program to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time and got them resolved.

Sonelal Patel’s dream is now being fulfilled: Yogi

On this occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the dream of social justice that Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel had seen is being fulfilled in the country for the last nine years. He said that his government is setting up a medical college named after Sonelal Patel at Pratapgarh.

Yogi said that Jammu and Kashmir has been linked to the mainstream under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. More than 70 districts were suffering from Naxalism. Today there are six to seven districts left. Soon those districts will also be free from Naxals. Earlier, the function was also addressed by both Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary and Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad.