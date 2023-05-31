'Modi ji can explain even to God...', Rahul Gandhi taunts PM Modi in America

congress leader Rahul Gandhi America is on tour. While addressing the NRIs in San Francisco, he said that ‘agencies are being misused in India’. Along with this, he said that a lot of effort was made to stop his joint visit to India. While talking to the migrants, Rahul once again reiterated the message of ‘I am opening a shop of love in the market of hatred’. Before talking to NRIs, Rahul interacted with activists, educationists at the University of California, USA.

The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies.The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS.: Shri @RahulGandhi at ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event in San Francisco, US pic.twitter.com/8XEdtqnAfM

— Congress (@INCIndia) May 31, 2023



Rahul’s taunt on PM Modi

In his address, Rahul took a jibe at PM Modi and said, there are some people in India who think they know everything about everything. One of them is Modi ji. They think they know everything about everything. Modi ji can even explain to God what is going on in the universe? They can also explain science to a scientist and history to a historian.

Agencies are being misused – Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said, the normal tools of politics in India are not working now. People are being threatened. Agencies are being used. In such a situation, it is no longer easy to do politics in India. In such a situation, we had decided to travel to India in pairs.

