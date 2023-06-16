Modi-Modi slogans raised in front of Tejashwi, Deputy CM went to start water treatment plant in Raghopur

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav inaugurated the Bidupur multi-rural water supply scheme prepared at a cost of Rs 169.61 lakh in Bidupur, Bihar. With this, the supply of filtered Ganga water to 30,000 houses in 28 panchayats affected by arsenic has started. Along with this, he also started the work of renovation of 37 roads including 23 in Bidupur block and 14 in Raghopur block. But during this a very strange situation happened. As soon as Tejashwi sat in the car, some youths started raising slogans of Modi-Modi. Simultaneously, slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Baba Bageshwar started being raised. After this, his convoy went towards Ramdauli sports ground.

Development will happen without any discrimination: Tejashwi

Inaugurating the scheme, the Deputy CM said that he is determined for the development of Raghopur assembly constituency. This area has been of his parents. Now the responsibility entrusted to him by the people here has to be fulfilled without any discrimination. He also announced the construction of a 15 kilometer long elevated road from Tersia Diyara to Saraipur on the banks of river Ganga via Saidpur Ganesh of Bidupur block to Nawanagar Ghat. This road will be an alternative to Hajipur-Mahanar road. He also announced the opening of a degree college in Raghopur Diyara. He said that his government works for everyone’s respect and everyone’s interest. The construction work of the six lane bridge is going on at a fast pace.

Bihar: Bike rider entered the security cordon of CM Nitish Kumar during his morning walk, police arrested the accused

39 routes will start in Raghopur in January

The Deputy CM said that the work of about 57 kilometer route has been started. Work on 39 routes was started in Raghopur in January. An amount of more than hundred crores was spent within six months only for the construction of rural roads. Medical College in Mahua, Engineering College in Chaksikander were also established. Ring road will be constructed in Diyara area at a cost of twenty two hundred crores.

‘Central government spreading hatred among each other’

Taking a dig at the Central Government, the Deputy CM said that the Central Government, which has promised to provide jobs to two crore people every year, is spreading hatred among each other. Bihar was not given the status of a special state. Even the dream of making a smart city has not been fulfilled. There will be a meeting of opposition parties on June 23. PHED Minister Lalit Yadav said that common citizens will get the benefit of multi-rural water supply scheme. Rural Works Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal welcomed the Deputy CM by giving him a sapling.

