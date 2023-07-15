Modi Surname: Rahul Gandhi challenges Gujarat HC’s decision in Supreme Court, know what is the matter

Congress leader and former national president Rahul Gandhi Challenging the order of the Gujarat High Court, has moved the Supreme Court. The Gujarat High Court, while delivering its judgment in the 2019 defamation case on July 7, had dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea and upheld the sessions court’s order refusing to stay the conviction.

what is the matter

During an election rally, Rahul Gandhi had made controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After which Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi had registered a case in 2019. In which Rahul Gandhi was accused of defamation regarding the Modi surname. Hearing on which, on March 23, the Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Surat convicted Rahul Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to two years in jail. Following the verdict, Gandhi was disqualified from membership of Parliament under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. Rahul Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 from Wayanad in Kerala.

Smriti Irani replied to Rahul Gandhi’s taunt on PM Modi, Supriya Shrinate also made many big allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court challenging Gujarat High Court order passed on July 7 in connection with a 2019 defamation case. On July 7, Gujarat HC dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea and upheld Sessions’ court order denying a stay on conviction.

— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023



Rahul Gandhi has got a blow from Surat Court and High Court

It is known that former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has got a setback from Surat’s Sessions Court and High Court in the Modi surname case. Rahul Gandhi had filed a review petition after being sentenced by the Surat court, which was rejected by the court. After that, Rahul Gandhi had approached the High Court against the decision of the Sessions Court, which was rejected by the High Court and upheld the sentence of two years.

Congress had already indicated to go to the Supreme Court

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had already said that a petition will be filed in the Supreme Court very soon after the Gujarat High Court dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea in the criminal defamation case related to the Modi surname remark.

Congress did ‘silent satyagraha’ in support of Rahul

Expressing solidarity with its leader on the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, the Congress held ‘silent satyagraha’ in various states on Wednesday, July 12, in protest against the central government. Congress leaders and workers staged a sit-in in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the state headquarters and also tied a black band on their face. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, our fight against the undemocratic disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the membership of Parliament will continue. Ultimately truth will win.

PM Modi UAE Visit: Many agreements between India and UAE, PM Modi told Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed a true friend

Center wants to suppress Rahul’s voice by ending his membership in Parliament: Thakur

Here, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress President Rajesh Thakur alleged that the central government wants to suppress the voice of party leader Rahul Gandhi by ending his membership of Parliament, but the central government and the BJP will not be able to stop him no matter how hard they try to stop him. Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi brings the issues related to the poor, laborers, unemployed, youth and general public to the people of the country. Rahul Gandhi tried to know the reality of the country by walking about 4000 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi

Targeting the central government, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that India’s internal matter Manipur was discussed in the Parliament of the European Union, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not utter a word. He tweeted, Manipur is burning. The Parliament of the European Union discussed the internal matter of India. The Prime Minister did not say a word. Meanwhile, tickets for the Bastille Day Parade were obtained through Raphael. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also targeted the government over the situation in Manipur and alleged that efforts were not being made to address the basic issues of the people.